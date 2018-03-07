Ghana Rugby Celebrates International Women’s Day

The Ghana Rugby ([http://GhanaRugby.org](https://mailtrack.io/trace/link/e0a644f5a30f9ec1a28230ce589766fdc37f73bf?url=http%3A%2F%2Fghanarugby.org%2F&userId=865870&signature=e7d2808a482911cb)) ladies took advantage of Ghana’s Independence Day to celebrate International Women’s Day that is scheduled on the World Calendar for 8th of March every year. According to Rafatu Inusah, Ghana Rugby Board Women’s… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/ghana-rugby-celebrates...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...