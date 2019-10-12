Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Ghana Rugby Woman Eagles Triumphant in Tunisia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Ghana Rugby Women’s Sevens national team, the Ghana Eagles, were triumphant in Monastir-Tunisia when they won the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Challenge Trophy by beating Zambia by 21 to 14 points. The Cup was won by South Africa by beating Kenya, who automatically qualified for the 2020 Olympics Games in Japan, by 14 points […]

The Ghana Rugby Women’s Sevens national team, the Ghana Eagles, were triumphant in Monastir-Tunisia when they won the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Challenge Trophy...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/10/2019

Tchad : le secteur informel féminin à l'honneur de la foire agro-sylvo-pastorale

Tchad : le secteur informel féminin à l'honneur de la foire agro-sylvo-pastorale

Tchad : un enfant de 4 ans retrouvé égorgé à l’Est Tchad : un enfant de 4 ans retrouvé égorgé à l’Est 12/10/2019

Populaires

Tchad : deux détenus exfiltrés de force de prison et abattus

13/10/2019

Tchad : un commando attaque une prison et liquide deux détenus

13/10/2019

Tchad : le maire de Moundou riposte et saisit la justice

13/10/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : intronisation du Sultan de Dar Bilia, Sidick Timan Deby Itno (Vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/10/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le Congo-Kinshasa, ce géant assailli de toutes parts

Le Congo-Kinshasa, ce géant assailli de toutes parts

Un père de famille ne devrait pas faire cela : monnayer le passage en classe supérieure de son enfant ! Un père de famille ne devrait pas faire cela : monnayer le passage en classe supérieure de son enfant ! 03/10/2019 - Ousman Saleh Dagache

ANALYSE - 09/10/2019 - Info Alwihda

Cameroun : position sur le grand dialogue national

Cameroun : position sur le grand dialogue national

Revirement de jurisprudence de la Haute juridiction relatif à la preuve de la nationalité française par filiation (article 30-3 du Code civil) Revirement de jurisprudence de la Haute juridiction relatif à la preuve de la nationalité française par filiation (article 30-3 du Code civil) 05/10/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques" Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques" 19/09/2019 - Les associations combattantes camerounaises de Belgique