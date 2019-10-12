Ghana Rugby Woman Eagles Triumphant in Tunisia

The Ghana Rugby Women’s Sevens national team, the Ghana Eagles, were triumphant in Monastir-Tunisia when they won the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Challenge Trophy by beating Zambia by 21 to 14 points. The Cup was won by South Africa by beating Kenya, who automatically qualified for the 2020 Olympics Games in Japan, by 14 points […]

The Ghana Rugby Women’s Sevens national team, the Ghana Eagles, were triumphant in Monastir-Tunisia when they won the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Challenge Trophy...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...