Global Premium Smartphone TECNO Wins Africa Information Technology & Telecoms Awards (AITTA)Phone of the Year 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


TECNO (www.Tecno-Mobile.com) SPARK 3, a smartphone model by TECNO, a global premier mobile phone brand, has been awarded as the smartphone brand of the year at the 2019 edition of the Africa Information Technology & Telecoms Awards (AITTA). AITTA recognises customer service, innovation and excellence in Africa Telecom and Information Technology industry. The reputable awards […]

TECNO (www.Tecno-Mobile.com) SPARK 3, a smartphone model by TECNO, a global premier mobile phone brand, ha...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



