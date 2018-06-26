Government launches new rotavirus vaccine to protect children in Uganda from diarrhea

The Government of Uganda has today launched a new rotavirus vaccine to protect under five-year-old children from diarrhea. The vaccine, which will be available for free in health facilities throughout the country, is the 11th vaccine to be added into the national schedule of the expanded programme on immunization in Uganda. Rotavirus vaccine is safe […]

The Government of Uganda has today launched a new rotavirus vaccine to protect under five-year-old children from diarrhea. The vaccine, ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...