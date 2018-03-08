Alwihda Info
Government of Germany contributes €50 million towards strengthening resilience in southern Somalia


8 Mars 2018


The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) has committed €50 million for a joint United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF programme to tackle women and children’s nutrition in nine districts in Banadir and six districts in Gedo region in the south of Somalia. Over a million children in Somalia are […]

