Herbert Mensah Congratulates Rugby Africa and Khaled Babbou

The management of the Rugby Africa has earned praises from Herbert Mensah, President of Ghana Rugby (https://GhanaRugby.org), for staging the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens tournament in Tunisia that also served as 2020 Olympic qualifier. Mr Mensah specifically commended Khaled Babbou, President of Rugby Africa, for the inclusion of top African teams from the four […]

