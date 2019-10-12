High Level Discussion during the World Bank Annual Meetings

When: 17th October 2019 Who: The German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (www.bmz.de/en), and the UK Department for International Development (DFID), and African Risk Capacity (ARC) Where: Room J-B1 075, J-Building of the World Bank, Washington D.C. Time: 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm EST Download List of Speakers / discussants document: https://bit.ly/2INK3dF Context: At […]

When: 17th October 2019 Who: The German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (www.bmz.de/en), a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...