Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

High-level political forum on sustainable development kicks off in New York


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The meeting of the high-level political forum (HLPF) on sustainable development kicks off in New York today to evaluate global efforts to achieve the SDGs that focus on quality education, decent work, equality, climate change, justice and partnerships. At least 47 countries are ready to take the stage to present their efforts in implementing the […]

The meeting of the high-level political forum (HLPF) on sustainable development kicks off in New York today to evaluate global efforts to ac...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 08/07/2019

Tchad : le FMI préconise de réduire la dette intérieure et de régler les arriérés

Tchad : le FMI préconise de réduire la dette intérieure et de régler les arriérés

Tchad : 4 morts dans une attaque terroriste à 15 km de Bol Tchad : 4 morts dans une attaque terroriste à 15 km de Bol 08/07/2019

Populaires

Tchad : un homme armé ouvre le feu à Farchana, au moins 6 morts

09/07/2019

Tchad : Abdelkérim Idriss Déby nommé chef de cabinet adjoint à la Présidence

09/07/2019

Tchad : le nouveau préfet du Batha ouest déterminé à "travailler nuit et jour"

09/07/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Port Tanger Med : "beaucoup d'industries se sont implantées, du textile à l'aéronautique"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE

ANALYSE

REACTION