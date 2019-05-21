Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Malian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today Prime Minister of Mali Boubou Cisse, who is currently in a visit to the UAE. During the meeting, held at Al Bateen Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Cisse […]

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today Prime Minister of Mali Boubou...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...