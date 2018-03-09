Humanitarian Chief to Visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo – 11-13 March 2018

WHO: Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator WHAT: Mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo WHEN: 11-13 March 2018 WHERE: Kinshasa, Kalemie Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, will visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo from 11 to 13 March. This is Mr. Lowcock’s first […]

