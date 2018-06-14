IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Welcomes Argentina Government’s Economic Policy Plans

Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (www.Imf.org) , issued the following statement today on the Argentina government’s Letter of Intent and Memorandum of Economic Policies requesting a US$50 billion Stand-by Arrangement with the IMF: “President Macri’s government today provided us with the details of their economic plan and their formal request […]

Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (www.Imf.org) , issued th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...