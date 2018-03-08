IMF Staff Concludes Visit to Kenya

– The authorities requested a six-month extension of the SBA that expires on March 13, 2018 to allow more time to complete the outstanding reviews of the IMF-supported program. – In support of this request, the authorities have committed to policies to achieve the program objectives, including reducing the fiscal deficit and substantially modifying interest […]

– The authorities requested a six-month extension of the SBA that expires on March 13, 2018 to allow more time...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...