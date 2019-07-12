IOM Partners with Burundi to Combat Human Trafficking

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in partnership with the Government of Burundi, this week (10/07) launched a project to strengthen government capacity to combat trafficking in persons (TiP). The precarious security situation in Burundi has created an opportunity for human traffickers who often target the most vulnerable. An estimated 346,000 Burundians remain in neighboring […]

