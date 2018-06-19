IRU Media Award on the Future of Transport and Trade now open for entries

IRU ([www.IRU.org](http://www.iru.org/)) is launching its media award, recognising significant contributions from the media to the transport sector debate, to coincide with its World Congress in Oman, 6-8 November 2018. This year’s honour is around the theme of “the future of transport and trade”. Tying in with the World Congress focus on “innovation on the move”, […]

IRU ([www.IRU.org](http://www.iru.org/)) is launching its media award, recognising sign...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...