IRU Media Award on the Future of Transport and Trade now open for entries

This year’s honour is around the theme of “the future of transport and trade”. Tying in with the World Congress focus on “innovation on the move”, the piece must offer valuable insights into the road transport industry’s future and ideally link this to the wider context of geopolitical developments, trade and technological innovation. It should […]

This year’s honour is around the theme of “the future of transport and trade”. Tying in with the World Congress focus on “innovation on the m...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...