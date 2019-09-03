In Ethiopia, reintegration support eases the return of displaced families

Since April 2019, conflict resolution moves led by the government have restored relative peace in parts of Ethiopia that have suffered unrest and enabled some internally displaced persons (IDPs) to return to their place of origin. Nonetheless, fulfilling basic needs remains a major challenge. This summer IOM has stepped up the distribution of non-food items […]

