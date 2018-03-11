Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

Individual dies after reportedly tortured while in National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) custody in West Kordofan


12 Mars 2018


Sudanese authorities should urgently investigate the reported torture and custodial death of Mr. Ajack Hamid and reported torture of seven other individuals whilst being detained by the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) in Neem Higairat in West Kordofan state, on suspicion of committing a robbery around Heglig town. The eight individuals were arrested from […]

