Individual dies after reportedly tortured while in National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) custody in West Kordofan

Sudanese authorities should urgently investigate the reported torture and custodial death of Mr. Ajack Hamid and reported torture of seven other individuals whilst being detained by the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) in Neem Higairat in West Kordofan state, on suspicion of committing a robbery around Heglig town. The eight individuals were arrested from […]

Sudanese authorities should urgently investigate the reported torture and custodial death of Mr. Ajack Hamid and...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...