International Development Secretary calls on the global community to ‘end the cycle of crisis’ in Somalia

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt will tell an audience of global donors today that while swift action last year saved thousands of lives and held-off famine in Somalia, “the job is not yet done”. At an event co-hosted by the Department for International Development (DFID), the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Office for the […]
International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt will tell an audience of global donors today that while swift action last year saved thous...
International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt will tell an audience of global donors today that while swift action last year saved thous...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...