International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff completes Review Mission to Togo

Togo’s economic recovery is continuing. GDP growth is projected at 5.3 percent in 2019. Inflation was 0.6 percent in July 2019. The fiscal consolidation was sustained through June 2019; revenue administration and public expenditure management reforms undertaken in recent years are progressing. The authorities are committed to address weaknesses in the financial sector; the government’s […]

