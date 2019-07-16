International Organization for Migration (IOM), Malawi, Mozambique Discuss Community-Based Reintegration for Returnees from South Africa

“My children are being supported through my projects of poultry, brick construction, and farming. Each project supports the other and, in this way, money is readily available,” says Cryford Nyangulu, a Malawian who returned to his native town of Mzuzu, from South Africa in October 2018. Cryford is one of 281 Malawians who have, since […]
“My children are being supported through my projects of poultry, brick construction, and farming. Each project supports the other and, in this way, mone...
“My children are being supported through my projects of poultry, brick construction, and farming. Each project supports the other and, in this way, mone...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...