International Women’s Day Celebration and Launching Ceremony of the “Libya for Peace” Campaign, 8 Marc h 2018

We are pleased to invite you to cover the launch of the “Libya for Peace” Campaign in conjunction with the International Women’s Day held in cooperation with the General Authority for Culture and the support of the United Nations. “Libya for Peace” Campaign aims at promoting a culture of peace and peaceful coexistence and highlighting […]

We are pleased to invite you to cover the launch of the “Libya for Peace” Campaign in conjunction with the International Women’s Day held i...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...