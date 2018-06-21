Islamic Windows of Coris Bank International pave the way to achieve SDG goal by ensuring financial inclusion and shared prosperity

Islamic banking is gaining a strong footing in African region with the launching Islamic banking windows of Coris Bank International in Mali, Senegal, Benin and Côte d’Ivoire. May 29, 2018, the official launching of Coris Bank Baraka Senegal took place in the presence of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) […]

Islamic banking is gaining a strong footing in African region with the launching Islamic banking windows of Coris Bank International in Mali, Se...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...