Janngo raises seed funding to shape digital ecosystems and create panafrican tech champions

Janngo (www.Janngo.com) successfully closes its first funding round, launches its Paris and Abidjan offices and unveils its strategy of building digital ecosystems in Africa during Paris Tech for Good Summit and Viva Technology. This €1 million seed funding will enable Janngo to launch and grow new digital platforms targeting African SMEs while creating tech-enabled jobs […]

