Joint Communique on High level meeting between African Union Commission Chairperson and U.S. Secretary of State

African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat today hosted U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa. Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to the shared goal of a stable and prosperous Africa. Their conversation today builds upon their previous meeting in November on the margins of the annual […]

African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat today hosted U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the AU Headquarters...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...