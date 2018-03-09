Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Joint Communique on the Occasion of the Second South Africa – Seychelles Joint Commission of Cooperation, Pretoria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Luwellyn Landers, hosted the Secretary of State and Executive Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles, Ambassador Barry Faure, for the second session of the Joint Commission of Cooperation (JCC) between the Republic of South Africa […]

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Luwellyn Landers, hosted the Secreta...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/03/2018

Tchad : remise de dons aux femmes victimes de fistules obstétricales

Tchad : remise de dons aux femmes victimes de fistules obstétricales

Le FSA entend financer des projets de développement économique du Tchad Le FSA entend financer des projets de développement économique du Tchad 07/03/2018

Populaires

Message du ministère des finances aux contribuables : passage à la bancarisation des recettes

09/03/2018

« La femme Tchadienne joue un rôle déterminant dans le développement socio-économique »

09/03/2018

La prise en charge médicale en France : Que dit l’accord franco-algérien ?

09/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

Le peuple pleure, les politiques rient…

Le peuple pleure, les politiques rient…

Fêtons les femmes dans une date qui a un sens pour nous Fêtons les femmes dans une date qui a un sens pour nous 07/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

ANALYSE - 02/03/2018 - Tchadmedia

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir 15/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 23/02/2018 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov 22/02/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.