Joint Communique on the Occasion of the Second South Africa – Seychelles Joint Commission of Cooperation, Pretoria

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Luwellyn Landers, hosted the Secretary of State and Executive Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles, Ambassador Barry Faure, for the second session of the Joint Commission of Cooperation (JCC) between the Republic of South Africa […]

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Luwellyn Landers, hosted the Secreta...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...