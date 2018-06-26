Joint Constitutional Review Committee pleased with first day of hearings on land

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee today commenced with first public hearings in Springbok in the Northern Cape into the possible review of section 25 of the Constitution to make expropriation of land without compensation possible. Hundreds of members of the public attended the hearings to either voice support for or opposition to […]

