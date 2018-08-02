Joint statement on the detention of Peter Biar Ajak

We are deeply troubled by the arrest and ongoing detention by the South Sudanese National Security Service (NSS) of youth activist Peter Biar Ajak on the morning of Saturday 28 July 2018. He has now been detained for over six days. We are deeply concerned by the harassment and intimidation of civic actors; restrictions on […]

We are deeply troubled by the arrest and ongoing detention by the South Sudanese National Security Service (NSS) of youth activist Peter Biar Ajak on the morning of...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...