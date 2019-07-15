Alwihda Info
July 17 Briefing on West Africa ― Public Health after the 2014-2016 Ebola Outbreak, with U.S. CDC’s Center for Global Health Director Dr. Rebecca Martin


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Juillet 2019


EVENT: Please join us on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, for a telephonic press briefing with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center for Global Health Director Dr. Rebecca Martin. She will provide a briefing on public health progress in West Africa since the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola outbreak and will take questions from participating […]

EVENT: Please join us on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, for a telephonic press briefing with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Cen...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



