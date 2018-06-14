KCC dispute: GÉCAMINES reaches an agreement with KATANGA GROUP, and defines with GLENCORE the foundations for a new win-w in partnership

On 12 June 2018, GÉCAMINES ([www.Gecamines.cd](http://www.gecamines.cd/)), together with its subsidiary SOCIÉTÉ IMMOBILIÈRE DU CONGO (“SIMCO”), entered into with KATANGA MINING LIMITED and some of its affiliated companies (the “KATANGA GROUP”) as well as their joint company KAMOTO COPPER COMPANY (“KCC”), a settlement agreement (the “Agreement”). Under the terms of the Agreement,… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/kcc-dispute-gecamines-reaches-an-agreement-with-katanga-group-and-defi...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...