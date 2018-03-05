Alwihda Info
Kaspersky Lab boosts bug bounty program with new reward of $100,000 – in frame of its Global Transparency Initiative


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


As part of its Global Transparency Initiative, Kaspersky Lab ([www.Kaspersky.co.za](http://www.kaspersky.co.za/)) is extending its successful bug bounty program to include rewards of up to $100,000 for the discovery and responsible disclosure of severe vulnerabilities in some of its leading products. The opportunity to get this bounty is available to all members of the famous HackerOne platform, […]

As part of its Global Transparency Initiative, Kaspersky Lab (www.Kaspersky.co.za)
