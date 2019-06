Kenya – Rugby: Provisional 2019 Lionesses Squad On International Duty

The provisional Kenya Lionesses 15s squad on duty this year has been named and it features a total of 40 ladies. The ladies have been in session for the last one month preparing for Elgon Cup and the Rugby World Cup Qualifiers in August. As part of their preparation after World Rugby introduced the RWC […]

The provisional Kenya Lionesses 15s squad on duty this year has been named and it features a total of 40 ladies. The ladies have been in session for the last one month preparing for El...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...