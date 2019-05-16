La Fondation Merck a rencontré la Première Dame du Kenya pour souligner son engagement à renforcer les capacités de soins de santé dans le pays

La Fondation Merck ([www.Merck-Foundation.com](http://www.merck-foundation.com/)), la branche philanthropique de Merck KGaA Allemagne, a souligné son engagement à renforcer les capacités en matière de soins de santé au Kenya lors d’une réunion de haut niveau tenue à la Présidence entre La Première Dame du Kenya, S.E. MADAME MARGARET KENYATTA et Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO Merck Foundation. La […]
La Fondation Merck ([www.Merck-Foundation.com](htt...
La Fondation Merck ([www.Merck-Foundation.com](htt...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...