The World Bank cordially invites accredited Members of the Media to cover the breakfast launch of the 12th Tanzania Economic Update: “Human Capital: The Real Wealth of Nations.” The event will be hosted by Ms Bella Bird, World Bank Country Director for Tanzania, Malawi, Somalia and Burundi, and will be graced by Hon Prof. Joyce […]

The World Bank cordially invites accredited Members of the Media to cover the breakfast launch of the 12th Tanzania Economic Update: “Human Capital: The Real ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...