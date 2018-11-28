Lavishness dents Lourenço’s drive to rid Angola of luxury (by Pedro Agosto)

As stated by Pedro Agosto AHEAD of his just-concluded trip to former colonial master Portugal, Angola President, Joao Laurenco, vehemently shot down assertions that he was wealthy. Since assuming leadership of the oil-rich Southern African country in 2017, he has portrayed himself as an opponent of opulence, backed by a campaign to rid government of […]

As stated by Pedro Agosto AHEAD of his just-concluded trip to former colonial master Portugal, Angola President, Joao Laurenco, vehement...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...