Liberia: UN expert urges new Weah Administration to advance freedom of expression

Liberia needs to lock in and expand the gains made in the years since the civil war, in particular in the areas of freedom of expression, media independence and government transparency, a UN expert said after visiting the country. At the end of a week-long visit, the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of […]

Liberia needs to lock in and expand the gains made in the years since the civil war, in particular in the areas of freedom of expression, media independence and gover...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...