Liberia hosts 6th African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance (APORA) Key Leader Meeting in partnership with U.S. Africa Command

The African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance (APORA) is an initiative of senior African medical leaders to collectively prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease outbreaks. Liberia hosted the sixth APORA key leader meeting from November 12-15, 2018. The meeting was held in partnership with the Liberian Ministry of Defense and the Liberian Ministry of Health, […]

The African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance (APORA) is an initiative of senior African medical leaders to collect...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...