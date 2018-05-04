Libya: 800 migrants and refugees held in a dangerously overcrowded detention centre in Zuwara

International medical humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is highly concerned about the fate of around 800 migrants and refugees held in a dangerously overcrowded detention centre in the port city of Zuwara, rougly 100 kilometres west of Tripoli. Some of the men, women and children inside have been detained in inhumane conditions […]

