Libya: Human Rights Report on Civilian Casualties – June 2018

From 1 June to 30 June 2018, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) documented 31 civilian casualties –16 deaths and 15 injuries – during the conduct of hostilities across Libya. Victims included 12 men, one women, two girls and one boy killed and nine men, three women, two girls and one boy injured. […]

