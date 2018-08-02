London Court of International Arbitration finds the Djiboutian Government’s Seizure of Doraleh Terminal Illegal

An Arbitral Tribunal of the London Court of International Arbitration (“LCIA”) today confirmed the illegitimacy of the Government of Djibouti’s action of seizing control of the Doraleh Container Terminal from DP World (http://web.DPWorld.com). The LCIA Tribunal has ruled that Doraleh Container Terminal’s Concession Agreement “remains valid and binding notwithstanding Law 202 and the 2018… Read […]

An Arbitral Tribunal of the London Court of International Arbitration (“LCIA”) today confir...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...