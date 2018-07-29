MDXi joins Data Centre leaders and Uptime Institute to discuss Africa’s digital transformation

West Africa’s leading data centre company, MDXi (www.MDX-I.com) has reiterated the importance of edge data centres to enable African consumers enjoy improved online experiences with much reduced latency, while significantly reducing transit costs. The company’s General Manager responsible for its West African expansion, Gbenga Adegbiji quotes an ACG Research (a Telecoms analyst and consulting… Read […]

West Africa’s leading data centre company, MDXi (www.MDX-I.com) has reiterated the imp...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...