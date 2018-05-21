Minister Sisulu attends the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting

Hon Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, will from 20-21 May 2018 participate at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting taking place in Argentina. The G20 consists of the leading developed and developing economies with an intention of seeking a collective response to global economic and financial challenges, issues of peace and security, and […]

