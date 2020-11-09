Mondia launches ground-breaking entertainment platform Monsooq in South Africa

Mondia (www.Mondia.com), a leading mobile technology company specialising in the marketing and distribution of digital content, today announced the launch of ground-breaking time-based entertainment platform Monsooq. Monsooq is a first-of-its kind model where time is the currency and users pay only for the time they spend consuming content. Monsooq does not require contracts or subscriptions. […]

