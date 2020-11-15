Moody’s Investor Service affirms African Development Bank’s AAA credit rating

Moody’s Investor Service has affirmed the African Development Bank’s AAA credit rating, with a stable outlook. “The credit profile of African Development Bank (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org) is supported by the bank’s robust capital buffers and superior risk management, which mitigate risks,” Moody’s Investor Service said in an annual credit analysis dated 27 October 2020. Moody’s added: […]

