Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Moody’s Investor Service affirms African Development Bank’s AAA credit rating


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Novembre 2020


Moody’s Investor Service has affirmed the African Development Bank’s AAA credit rating, with a stable outlook. “The credit profile of African Development Bank (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org) is supported by the bank’s robust capital buffers and superior risk management, which mitigate risks,” Moody’s Investor Service said in an annual credit analysis dated 27 October 2020. Moody’s added: […]

Moody’s Investor Service has affirmed the African Development Bank’s AAA credit rating, with a stable outlo...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 14/11/2020

Tchad : le sultan du Ouaddaï commémore la réussite de l'intronisation et appelle à l'unité

Tchad : le sultan du Ouaddaï commémore la réussite de l'intronisation et appelle à l'unité

Tchad : la maladie de la rage sévit au Guéra, une délégation dépêchée de N'Djamena Tchad : la maladie de la rage sévit au Guéra, une délégation dépêchée de N'Djamena 14/11/2020

Populaires

Mariage homosexuel : "C'est une valeur négative", "ce sont des choses inacceptables en Afrique" (Déby)

14/11/2020

Tchad : "je reconnais, j'ai raté un des secteurs clés : l'énergie", affirme le président

14/11/2020

Financements libyens : Sarkozy évoque des "recherches" menées au Tchad

14/11/2020
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/10/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs

Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

ANALYSE - 11/11/2020 - Fleury Fulgence BANALE

Importance et enjeux d'un Code de bonne conduite des journalistes en période électorale

Importance et enjeux d'un Code de bonne conduite des journalistes en période électorale

Emigration clandestine : l’Afrique c’est dur, mais vous n’êtes pas des animaux Emigration clandestine : l’Afrique c’est dur, mais vous n’êtes pas des animaux 11/11/2020 - Aliou Tall

REACTION - 12/11/2020 - Hisseine Adamou Camara

Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus

Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus

Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne 25/10/2020

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter