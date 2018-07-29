Moroccan National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer congratulations to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan people as they celebrate the Feast of the Throne on July 30. The United States is proud to work together with Morocco on security cooperation, cultural and educational exchanges, and efforts to […]

