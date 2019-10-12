Alwihda Info
Mozambique’s Gas Projects Enter Implementation Phase


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


With a second FID in just 2 years, Mozambique has officially positioned itself as a key player in the global gas and LNG market for years to come. The latest FID on the US$20 billion Mozambique LNG project, makes it the largest sanction ever in sub-Saharan Africa oil and gas. Described by His Excellency President […]

