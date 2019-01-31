Alwihda Info
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 25th


31 Janvier 2019


National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (”NESR”) (NASDAQ: NESR) (NASDAQ: NESRW) (www.NESR.com), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (”MENA”) region, today announced that it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Monday, February 25, 2019. A conference call is scheduled for 9:00 […]

