Netrepreneurs: The Rise of Africa’s Digital Lion; 8 August 2018 – 13:00-17:30; Linder Auditorium; Johannesburg, South Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Août 2018 modifié le 3 Août 2018 - 01:11


Across Africa, eCommerce platforms flanked by payments, logistics, tourism and big data partners are starting to lift national economies. During “[Netrepreneurs: The Rise of Africa’s Digital Lions](https://unic.us1.list-manage.com/track/click?u=56501d65dc943898190e9899e&id=5e8f1ac8fd&e=72ff099734)”, an event jointly organized by Alibaba Business School, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/netrepreneurs-t...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


