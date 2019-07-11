New Permanent Representative of Morocco presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations (Vienna), Azzeddine Farhane, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov. During his career, Mr. Farhane, has served in various capacities, among them: Ambassador to Vietnam (2016 – 2019); General Director of the United Nations and […]
