New World Bank Financing Provides Access to Safe Water and Improved Sanitation for up to Four Million Tanzanians

More than three million Tanzanians in rural areas will be connected to safe water supply, while another four million people will gain access to improved sanitation through a new IDA* credit for a Rural Water and Sanitation Program-For-Results approved yesterday by the World Bank Board of Executive Directors. The new $350 million Sustainable Rural Water […]
