Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Newly Appointed UNHCR Somalia Representative Meets Deputy Prime Minister


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


UNHCR new Representative to Somalia, Mr. Johann Siffointe, has today met the Deputy Prime Minister, H.E. Mahdi Mohamed Gulaid, in the capital Mogadishu. Welcoming Mr. Siffointe to Somalia, the Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue working with UNHCR in improving the lives of displaced families. Meanwhile, the Representative presented his credentials to […]

UNHCR new Representative to Somalia, Mr. Johann Siffointe, has today met the Deputy Prime Minister...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/09/2019

Tchad : une formation sur la gouvernance de l'internet

Tchad : une formation sur la gouvernance de l'internet

Tchad : 12.000 signataires d'une pétition lancent un ultimatum au gouvernement Tchad : 12.000 signataires d'une pétition lancent un ultimatum au gouvernement 05/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : 12.000 signataires d'une pétition lancent un ultimatum au gouvernement

05/09/2019

Tchad : la CTDDH dénonce des bavures dans des zones sous état d’urgence

05/09/2019

Tchad : le ministre Kalzeubé Pahimi promet une prime aux SAO en cas de victoire

05/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : faculté de médecine de l'UNEK, une suspension qui divise
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 05/09/2019 - Anihay Assa

L’état-nation à Djibouti : une greffe forcée rejetée par le corps nomade

L’état-nation à Djibouti : une greffe forcée rejetée par le corps nomade

Les Bhutto : Une famille, un engagement... Les Bhutto : Une famille, un engagement... 04/09/2019 - Brahim Oguelemi

ANALYSE - 04/09/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Visite de Sassou N'Guesso à Paris : de l’avion à l’environnement, les médias français n’établissent pas le pont

Visite de Sassou N'Guesso à Paris : de l’avion à l’environnement, les médias français n’établissent pas le pont

L'intérêt du Golfe pour la Corne de l'Afrique : influence et liens économiques L'intérêt du Golfe pour la Corne de l'Afrique : influence et liens économiques 01/09/2019 - Ayman Al-Faisal

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019